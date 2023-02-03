FORECAST SUMMARY:

We made it to Friday, congratulations, we’ll see an okay sunshine but because we haven’t seen the sun for days, it will make for a great start to the day. It’s a frosty morning out the door with frost on windshields and areas of patchy fog. Take your time on bridges and overpasses this morning and don’t forget the coffee, ice scrapper and jacket on the way out.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: It’s a frosty morning start to the weekend with areas of patchy (freezing) morning fog. So remember to take it easy on those roadways and use caution. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination and avoid cruise control. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NE>S 5-10 MPH