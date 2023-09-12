Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are cooler as you are stepping out the door but boy that humidity has a bit of a bark. We will keep temperatures into the 70’s for the next two days with a gradual increase in temperatures by the end of the week. A stationary front will arrive by Thursday brining continued rain chances, northly winds helping keep temperatures into the 80’s.

Today: Cloudy with on and off rain showers, humid as you step out the door. High Temperature: 74° Winds: N 10 MPH

Tonight: cloudy with seasonal temperatures as scattered showers continue. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH