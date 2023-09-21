Thursday September 21st, 2023

Summary: Mostly cloudy as you step out the door with scattered to isolated showers throughout the day across the big country. That will keep temperatures on the cooler side compared to yesterday. We’ll keep temperatures into the 90’s before seeing a cold front move in Sunday late bring down temperatures slightly with rain chances best on Sunday and Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with on and off light rain showers clearing up through the evening. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers ending by late morning Friday. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10 MPH