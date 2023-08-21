Monday, August 21st, 2023

Summary: Another day, another broken record. Yesterday’s we tied the record high set back in 1943. Today we have another chance to break the record high maximum of 104° set back in 1930. To further add fuel to the fire we have critical fire weather due to extreme heat, strong winds, existing drought leading to excessive heat and red flag warnings. Heading into tomorrow, we have a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico which will bring in more cloud cover, stronger winds speeds and cooler (still triple digits) temperatures to the big country on Tuesday.

Today: Excessive heat with breezy winds. 106° Winds: E 5-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm night. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: E 5-15 G 25 MPH