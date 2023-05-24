Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

Summary: Following yesterday’s bout with severe weather another round is expected into the overnight hours into Thursday morning. We were able to get over 3/4″ of rain last night with even more rain on the way, this could prompt the continued chance for flooding. Wednesday we should expected a few spotty shower through the afternoon with a more aggressive line of storms causing another long night ahead. Daily rain chances continue in the forecast.

Today: Partly sunny with a few spotty showers through the evening. High Temperature:79° Winds: E 5-10MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. Low Temperature:64° Winds: E 10 MPH