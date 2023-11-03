Friday, November 3rd, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine as temperatures are expected to continue warming through the weekend into next week as a high pressure system takes over. Heading into this Sunday don’t forget we move back the clocks by one hour. Winds will still be a bit breezy with a cold front expected to move into Wednesday night bringing seasonal temperatures back by Thursday. So make sure to enjoy this weekend by spending it outdoors if possible. Remember free admission into all Texas state parks this Saturday!

Today: Sunny and seasonal as we close out the work and school week. High Temperature: 74°

Tonight: clear night with temperatures slightly warmer than normal with a light breeze. Low Temperature: 52°