Monday, April 17th 2023

Summary: Temperatures are on the rise and even feeling seasonal through the next two days before a dry-line moves through bringing in warmer weather and a few strong to borderline severe heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Heading into Thursday, once again a cold front combination and dry-line bringing in cooler weather and rain chances.

Today: Starting off the morning on the more cooler side with temperatures below normal quickly rising to seasonal through the evening. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon with breezy winds. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temperatures above normal due to some lingering cloud cover. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: S 20-25 G 35 MPH