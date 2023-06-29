Thursday, June 29th, 2023

Summary: A dry-line pushes through keeping air just a tad less humid even as those winds arrive from the south. As we move ahead a stationary front is expected to push down south, the extent of the cold front still is uncertain as models still show some inconsistency. A downward temperature trend with rain chances holding on Friday through Sunday then moving back in on Wednesday of next week. Until then, it’s time to dress for the 90’s.

Today: High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-15 MPH