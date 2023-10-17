Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures feeling a bit seasonal for today with temperatures into the low 80’s. Temperatures this morning feeling warmer thanks to southerly winds. Temperatures will continue to climb from the 80’s into the 90’s this weekend behind a weak cold front Thursday morning. Heading into next week we have an increased chance at rain showers with another weather pattern change bringing in moisture from the eastern Pacific with a chance at cooler temperatures and more cold fronts.

Today: Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies through the overnight with a few upper level clouds by early Wednesday morning. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH