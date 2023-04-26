Wednesday, April 26th, 2023

Summary: A dry-line and warm front will spark a few concerns as we move into the evening hours. a clash between humid and dry conditions along the dry-line will likely cause some strong to severe storms today. They will be scattered and short-lived with some strong lingering storms. Main concerns will be large hail and strong winds with an isolated spin up tornado not ruled out.

Today: Cloudy, humid start with scattered showers with skies clearing through the evening, likely breaking the cap due to daytime heating. This will be key out ahead of a dry-line and cold front combination which could lead to strong/severe storms later this evening. High Temperature: 84 ° Winds: SSE>W 15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers across the big country. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: N 10-15 MPH