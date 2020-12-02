KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Wednesday, December 2: Cold and windy on Thursday

KTAB Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday, December 2: Cold and windy on Thursday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss