Wednesday, December 2: Cold and windy on Thursday

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a morning cold front, expect a chilly and windy afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40’s. It will be windy. Expect NNW will be 15-20 MPH along with 35 MPH wind gusts. With the wind it will feel around 10 degrees cooler. The northern Big Country will see more clouds than sun while the southern Big Country and Heartland will see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in areas where there is more sun than clouds will reach the low 50's. The Abilene area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 30’s under partly clear skies. It will stay windy.