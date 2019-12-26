Wednesday, December 25: A Christmas treat of a day with temperatures 64-72 degrees and a foggy overnight

We were truly on the ‘Nice List’ this year with warm temperatures to enjoy on this festive day and rain on the roster by the end of this week. We could see upwards to .25″ of rainfall in some areas across the Big Country and the Heartland.

Tonight fog settles in as early as 8pm in our southeastern counties and move north into Big Country overnight and Thursday morning. Visibility will reduce to 0 miles in all of the Heartland during the overnight ito 9am. Abilene may see visibilities down to 3 miles until 9:30am.

Overnight low temperatures 42-49 degrees.