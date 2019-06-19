Wednesday, June 19, 2019: Hot temperatures and another chance for severe storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will be hot and humid under mostly sunny skies. This afternoon HREF mean surface based cape values in south east portions of our forecast area are forecast to be in the 3500 j/kg to 4500 j/kg range. This along with sufficient wind shear and leftover outflow boundaries from yesterdays thunderstorm activity will give us the chance for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.

Low level ridging will occur during the end of the work week. This along with lots of sun will cause temperatures to skyrocket into the triple digits. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be around the 100° mark with Thursday being the warmest day of them all.

An upper level low pressure system will move west to east over Northern Utah and Southern Idaho on Friday. This will put us back in a southwest flow aloft. Being downstream the trough axis, upper level divergence may generate shortwaves that could pass over our area, This along with possible dryline mixing will give our area chances for rain and thunderstorms over the weekend. Details this far out are uncertain so a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms will be sufficient.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ENHANCED TO SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS TO SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms Abilene. 40% Showers and thunderstorms Brownwood. Hot and humid. Heat index 103°. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *ENHANCED TO SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS TO SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly cloudy. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Breezy. Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Becoming partly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. 30% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% AM Showers and thunderstorms. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday