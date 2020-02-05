Winter storm easing up, temps dropping Wednesday night

Areas of light snow will continue to move northeast across the Big Country throughout Wednesday afternoon, reducing visibility below one mile at times.

This snow should begin to taper off late Wednesday afternoon and end around 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Skies will begin to clear and temperatures will fall to the 20s by Thursday morning.

This means all surfaces will re-freeze overnight and travel Thursday morning could, once again, be challenging.

Skies will be sunny on Thursday and temperatures will rebound with highs near 43-44 degrees.