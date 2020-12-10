Enjoy the last of the warm weather for this Thursday because cooler weather is the name of the game for the next several days in the Big Country. For this afternoon we will see lots of sunshine out there with the high getting up to an unseasonably warm 80 degrees. The winds will be on the increase out of the south southwest at around 10-15 mph. For tonight we will see a 40% chance of showers. The overnight low will drop to around 53 degrees and the winds will remain breezy at around 10-15 mph from the south.