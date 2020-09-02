KTAB Your Weather Authority
Less showers with drying out today

The rainy weather we have seen the last 24 hours will continue to make its presence felt across the Big Country with a continuing chance of precipitation for most of the area. For your Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and an afternoon high getting up to 89 degrees. The winds will be light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers mainly before midnight. The winds will be nearly calm at about 5 mph from the east.

