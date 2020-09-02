Less showers with drying out today

The rainy weather we have seen the last 24 hours will continue to make its presence felt across the Big Country with a continuing chance of precipitation for most of the area. For your Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and an afternoon high getting up to 89 degrees. The winds will be light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers mainly before midnight. The winds will be nearly calm at about 5 mph from the east.