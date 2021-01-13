Let the warm up begin

The rest of this week looks like a series of peaks and valleys in the forecast with weak fronts moving through bringing breaks to our more seasonal weather in the Big Country. For your Wednesday, we will see lots of sun out there and the afternoon high up around 58 degrees. The winds will stay on the light side at around 5-10 mph from the southwest. For this evening we will expect mostly clear skies and the overnight low getting down to around 36 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at around 5-10 mph.