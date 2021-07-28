Look Back: Hector Guerrero covers weather events around the Big Country

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Hector Guerrero is retiring from the National Weather Service after 33 years!

(KTAB/KRBC) – Hector Guerrero with the National Weather Service is retiring after 33 of service, 19 of which have been at the San Angelo Bureau.

Here’s a look back at some of his coverage of major weather events across the Big Country:

KTAB and KRBC would like to thank Hector for dedication to documenting and forecasting our local weather!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories