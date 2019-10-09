Look up for two meteor showers this week

(CNN) – Two meteor showers this week could bring fireballs and shooting stars to the night sky.

The Draconid meteor shower is expected to last through October 10th, but is expected to be best visible overnight Tuesday.

This meteor shower can be viewed around nightfall. Meaning that you will not have to stay up until midnight to catch a glimpse.

However, the Draconid meteor shower tends to be on the smaller side. Typically, only a few meteors per hour are observed with this smaller shower.

The South Taurid meteor shower is also expected to peak on October 9th and 10th. This particular meteor shower will average about five meteors per hour.

When it comes to viewing a meteor shower, experts suggest to get as far away from artificial light sources as possible.

If you keep your eye to the night sky this week, you just might catch a glimpse of a meteor passing by.

