As we close out the month of July it looks like we have one more taste of summer like weather across the Big Country of Texas with highs today expected to be around the century mark. For this Thursday we will see lots of sun and an afternoon high up around 99 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south southwest at 10-15mph. For this evening we will see cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers late. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20.