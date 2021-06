A return to a more normal summer like pattern is what is in store for the Big Country this week as temperatures by Wednesday hit the mid 90’s. For today look for mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers and a high of 88 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for a 20% chance of showers and partly cloudy skies and a low down around 71 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 5-10 mph.