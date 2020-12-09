Lots of warmth today

If you have any outdoor activity that you may need to take care of before those long winter days hit, today might be the perfect opportunity to take care of it with our warm weather in place. For your Wednesday we will see plenty of sun and an afternoon high getting up to 74 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at 5-10 mph from the west southwest. For tonight we will see clear skies and the overnight low will get down to about 46 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at 5-10 mph from the south southwest.