Two earthquakes hit Big Country Tuesday

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Big Country Tuesday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two earthquakes hit the Big Country Tuesday.

The first earthquake was recorded as a magnitude 2.1 and hit 7.7 miles west of Rotan around 11:30 a.m.

A report shows the earthquake’s epicenter was 20.3 miles east-northeast of Snyder, 27.2 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 56.7 miles west-northwest of Abilene.

The second earthquake occurred 10.8 miles northeast of Hermleigh around 2:30 p.m.

That report shows the earthquake’s epicenter was 15.4 miles east-northeast of Snyder, 25.2 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 58.2 miles west-northwest of Abilene.

No further information was released.