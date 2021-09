ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A magnitude 2.6 earthquake hit the Big Country Tuesday night.

The earthquake occurred 11.2 miles northeast of Hermleigh around 7:30 p.m.

A report shows the earthquake’s epicenter was 15.9 miles east-northeast of Snyder, 25 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 57.8 miles west-northwest of Abilene.

No further information was released.