AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tropical Storm Marco has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center announced Sunday morning.

Hurricane Marco is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and maximum winds of 75 miles per hour, with higher gusts possible, data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicates.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura will possibly bring additional storm surge, rainfall and wind to the Gulf Coast by Wednesday, the NHC says.