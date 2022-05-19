ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An estimated 50-60 homes have been destroyed by the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County, and Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says that the fire will likely spread again Thursday.

Mayor Williams provided the update during a Facebook Live video Thursday morning, emphasizing the that the 50-60 homes lost is currently an estimation, and officials are still surveying damage as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

This update was made after Mayor Williams attended a meeting with Taylor County officials and volunteer fire department leaders as they planned for the good possibility of the fire spreading once again.

According to Mayor Williams, the Mesquite Heat Fire was 30% contained by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, but then containment was lost, and the fire more than tripled in size, growing from 1500 acres to an estimated spread of at least 5,000 acres.

The State of Texas has called in a Gold Star team to fight the fire, which as exceeded the capacity of local resources. This will allow a top-tier team to fight the fire as well as open the door for some financial relief.

Weather conditions will be similar Thursday afternoon to what they were when containment was lost Wednesday, so officials are preparing for another worst-case scenario

The Texas A&M Forest Service last updated the status of the Mesquite Heat Fire Wednesday night, saying it has burned an estimated 5,000 acres and was still only 5% contained.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for most of the area. Click here for an up-to-date list of evacuations.

