Mercury to make rare parade across sun

(KRON) – Time to bust out your solar filters!

The planet Mercury will make a rare pass right across the middle of the Sun on Monday.

The event is called a Mercury Transit.

NASA says it only happens 13 times in 100 years.

It won’t be seen from North American again for another 30 years, or from anywhere on earth until 2032.

Starting at 7:35 a.m. EST Monday, Mercury will pass from one side of the sun to the other over the course of more than five hours.

Just like during an eclipse, viewers need to use a solar filter – since looking directly at the sun can cause permanent eye damage.

Mercury – the smallest planet in our solar system – will be just a tiny dot on the sun.

NASA recommends using a telescope with a certified solar filter.

