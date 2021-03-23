Mild & beautiful weather for Tuesday

We will see a bit of a reprieve in the rain chances with a nice Tuesday coming before more rain chances move into the forecast for the middle part of the week. For your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies with mild & nice weather with a high up around 70 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at about 5 mph from the south southwest. For this evening you can expect mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 48 degrees. The winds will remain light from the east southeast at around 5-10 mph.