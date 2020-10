The calendar may say it’s October, but the thermometer outside tells a totally different story with warm temperatures and mild weather across the Big Country. On this first day of October we will see lots of sun and clear skies and an afternoon high up around 85 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at about 10 mph. For tonight look for clear skies and an overnight low down to about 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at about 5-10 mph.