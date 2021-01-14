Mild, near average, with a few fronts

Over the course of the next several days our weather pattern will feel like a rollercoaster. This will be a very gentle ride though as temperatures are not expected to drop too far from normal for the month of January. For today we will see sunny skies and a cold front late with a high up around 58 degrees. The winds will pick up and be from the south southwest at around 10-20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low down around 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 5-15 mph.