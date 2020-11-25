Mild & nice for your Wednesday

This week’s weather pattern continues to be very mild and dry with the only changes being whether we get a warm or cool day and for your Wednesday we are back to a fall looking day. For the rest of today we will see plenty of sunshine but those afternoon highs will struggle to that afternoon high of 66 degrees. The winds will stay light out of the northwest only at about 5 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with an overnight low dipping down to around 46 degrees. The winds will remain generally light at around 5-10 mph from the southeast.