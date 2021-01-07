Mild & seasonal for your Thursday

If you are making outdoor weekend plans already, it looks to be on the cooler and damp side. Actually the better part of the forecast looks to be over the next couple of days before a new front rolls in. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies throughout the area and a high getting up to 54 degrees. The winds will stay on the light side from the north only about 5-10 mph. For this evening we will have mostly clear skies with a chilly night with the overnight low dropping down to 30 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the north at about 5 mph.