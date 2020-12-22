KTAB Your Weather Authority
Mild weather as Christmas nears

If you have any hopes are for a white Christmas…think again. Our weather is looking more like unseasonably warm with lots of sunshine for the entire area. For your Tuesday we will see plenty of sunshine and the afternoon high getting up around 71 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30. For this evening we will see mild weather and mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping to around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

