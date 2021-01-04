Mild weather for first week of 2021

Last week’s winter weather pattern appears to be a thing of the past, at least for the first full week of 2021 as warmer and more milder conditions are expected. For the rest of your Monday we will see plenty of sunshine and the high today rising up to around 61 degrees. The winds will pose no problems and be gentle out of the southwest at around 5 mph. For the rest of tonight, we will see a few clouds in the skies tonight with the overnight low dropping down to above freezing at 35 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at around 5 mph from the north north-east.