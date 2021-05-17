Moderate storm risk today

The northwestern portion of the Big Country today will face the greatest threat of severe weather from late this afternoon and through the overnight hours. So if you have not gotten your fair share of rain yet across the Big Country, just hang in there because more opportunities exist the rest of the forecast period. For this afternoon we will see those storm chances increase to 30% with mainly cloudy skies. The high will be 87 degrees and the winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and storms. The overnight low will drop to around 63 degrees and the winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.