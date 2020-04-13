Monday, April 13, 2020: Cooler and quieter weather settles in

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Temperatures today will only reach the middle to upper 50’s under sunny skies. There will be a light east northeast wind.
Cool weather will stay in the forecast for Tuesday. We will stay dry and quiet.
There will be a slow warm-up during the Wednesday through Thursday time-frame. Wednesday will be in the low 60’s while Thursday will warm into middle 70’s.
A cold front Friday morning will drop us back into the 60’s. The cold front looks to be dry.
The weekend will see warmer temperatures. There is a slight chance for rain and storms on Sunday.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 35° Winds: E 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 77°
Average Low Temperature: 51°
Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.
Sunset: 8:07 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday