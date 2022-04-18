FORECAST SUMMARY:

Pleasant weather will be felt today as seasonable temperatures return. Expect highs in the upper 70’s to near 80°. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon. It will be partly sunny with a slight breeze out of the ENE.

It will get cool overnight as temperatures fall into the low to middle 50’s. It will be a little breezy. ESE winds will be around 10-15 MPH under partly clear skies.

Cloud cover will win out Tuesday as seasonable temperatures continue. Expect highs to reach the upper 70’s to around 80° as the winds pick up out of the south. There is a 20% chance of non-severe thunderstorms as well.

Hot temperatures return mid-week. Highs on Wednesday will soar all the way into middle to upper 90’s. There will be a gusty southwest wind under a sunny sky. With dry air in place, fire weather will be a concern.

Chances of thunderstorms will return Thursday. It will stay hot as well. Highs will reach the middle 90’s with gusty south winds.

A slight chance of storms will also be seen on Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the low 90’s. That is around 10 degrees above average.

A better chance of rain and storms will be with us Sunday and continue as we head into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Increasing clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: ENE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds. Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 8:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday