Monday, April 20, 2020: Decreasing clouds with warm temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will decrease throughout the afternoon. Cloud cover will hang on a little longer in the northern Big Country. A frontal boundary will be draped across our area, just to north of I-20, today. The air to the north of the boundary will be moist and mild. Air to the south of the front will be dry and warmer. High temperatures will range from the upper 70’s to the upper 80’s. The winds will be light and generally out of the east southeast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm. During the evening, the chance for rain and thunderstorms will return. This chance will continue all the way through early Wednesday afternoon. A few of these thunderstorms may be of the strong to severe variety. Main hazards look to be large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday afternoon will feature decreasing clouds and warm temperatures.

Warm weather will stick with us through the work week. High’s will be in the middle 80’s on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through on Friday. This will usher in milder weather for the upcoming weekend as the dry weather continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNW 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:03 A.M.

Sunset: 8:12 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday