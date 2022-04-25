FORECAST SUMMARY:

A breezy northeast wind, cloud cover, and chances of rain/storms will keep temperatures below average today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60’s under partly sunny skies. The Southern Big Country and Heartland will see a few more clouds. Areas south of I-20 will have a chance of showers and non-severe storms. Chances will end this evening as cloud cover decreases.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s under partly clear skies. The winds will settle for most with the exception being the Southern Big Country and Heartland.

Tuesday will see the winds turn to the east as a high pressure system moves into the Midwest. The wind will be light with highs in the middle 70’s. It will become sunny and very pleasant after that chilly start.

Dry weather will then settle in through at least Friday as we get into a warming trend. High temperatures will reach the 80’s on Thursday before 90 degree heat returns on Friday. Wednesday to Friday will see some morning clouds with clearing by the afternoon.

A cold front looks to move in Saturday. At this time, temperatures behind the front look pretty warm. Chances of rain and storms don’t look to promising either. Right now only going with a 10% chance for precipitation on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday. This may increase though as it is still far out.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S>N 15-20 G30MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 6:58 A.M.

Sunset: 8:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday