Monday, April 6, 2020: Mild and cloudy today with a chance for rain and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

There will be a chance for some rain during the morning. The afternoon will see a chance for some rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s under cloudy skies.

Warm and dry weather will settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect temperatures to reach the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will give us a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will only reach the middle 60’s.

Friday will be a mild day with the chance for rain and thunderstorms continuing.

The weekend will be in the low 70’s. Saturday may see some rain and thunderstorms, while Sunday looks to be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: WSW 10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: W 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 8:03 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday