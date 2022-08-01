FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hundred degree high temperatures will continue today. This will be the 10th consecutive 100 degree heat day in Abilene. It will also be the 63 of the year. High temperatures will range from around 101° to around 103°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy south to south southeast wind. It will be a little bit humid as well. Dew points will be in the middle to upper 50’s.

Overnight, temperatures will stay warm. Lows will drop to around 80° with with mostly clear skies. There will be a continuation of the breezy south winds.

Tuesday will be a degree or two hotter with a few more afternoon clouds. It will stay dry with a breezy south wind.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. The humidity will also increase a little. High temperatures will be around 104°. A HEAT ADVISORY may need to be issued. Temperatures this hot will increase the risk of heat related illness. It will stay breezy and dry.

Friday will see temperatures cool a few degrees as cloud cover increases. Most areas will see highs around 100° with partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. There will be a light south wind.

Saturday will see another very small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The winds will increase a little out of the south. Temperatures will top out around 100° with partly sunny skies. The forecast for Sunday looks completely dry as the wind settles. It will be a degree or two hotter as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:53 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday