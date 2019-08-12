Monday, August 12, 2019: Intense heat continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A ridge axis will hover off to the east along with a 850 hpa ridge over west Texas today. This set up will lead to very hot temperatures. High temperatures as high as 106° and heat indices as high as 109° will be observed. The NWS has extended the Heat Advisory through 7:00 P.M. Tuesday. There is a very small chance for a rain shower or thunderstorms in the western Big Country this afternoon and evening.

A shortwave trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere will deepen Tuesday afternoon as it shifts west to east across the Texas panhandle and Oklahoma. This will cause a cold front to approach our area from the north and put us in a easterly flow at the surface. This will give us the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Most of us will remain dry as the the upper level forcing will be to the north. This feature will also cause high temperatures to fall to the upper 90’s through the rest of the work week. These highs will still be above the average high of 95° for this time of the year.

As we head into the weekend, upper level ridging will increase. The ridge will be the dominant weather maker for the weekend. As such, triple digit heat will return along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* High temperatures as high as 106°. Heat indices as high as 109°. Sunny. Very hot. Heat index: 108° High Temperature: 105° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm. Low Temperature: 81° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: *HEAT ADVISORY* High temperatures as high as 106°. Heat indices as high as 109°. Mostly sunny. 30% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday