A Heat Advisory continues this week across most of the Big Country through Tuesday evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s, with heat index values up to 110°. High temperatures this afternoon in Abilene will likely be the hottest we have seen so far this year, climbing to 105°.

There is a slight break from this heat and rain chances in the forecast! A weak cold front will move across the Big Country through the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will still climb into the low 100s ahead of the front, however, temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday, ending the over one week long stretch of 100°+ temperatures. Tuesday's cold front will also bring a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday late afternoon through Wednesday morning, mainly across the southern and eastern parts of the Big Country.