Monday, August 16, 2021: Very warm and humid with a slight chance of rain/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and storms during the afternoon. Severe storms are not likely. Lightning will be the main concern with these storms. Expect a light southwest wind. The evening looks to be dry and mostly cloudy.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms.

Tuesday will see a better chance of showers and storms. Severe storms are not likely. Hazards include heavy rain and lightning. Possible heavy rain may lead to flooding. High temperatures will be around 90° under mostly cloudy skies. The wind will stay light.

Wednesday will see temperatures only reach the upper 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. South winds will turn breezy. There will be a 50% chance for showers and storms.

Thursday will see temperatures warm to the low 90’s. There will be a breezy south wind under partly sunny skies. Expect a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Friday through Sunday will see average temperatures. A 20% chance of showers and storms will return each afternoon.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 8:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

