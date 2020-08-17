Monday, August 17, 2020: Chances for rain/storms return today along with slightly cooler temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day as temperatures reach the middle 90’s for most. Winds will be out of the NNE at around 5-10 MPH. There will be a chance for rain showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will be south of I-20. This chance will taper off around sunset. Severe weather is not expected.

Tuesday will be a similar day as far as temperatures go. It will feature more sun, and a 20% chance for rain showers and storms. Most areas will stay dry.

Wednesday through Friday look to be dry and mainly sunny. Temperatures will slowly warm into the upper 90’s by Friday.

Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend as the dry weather settles in. Expect highs near 100° under sunny skies for both days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: Light and Variable

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 8:20 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday