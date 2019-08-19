Monday, August 19, 2019: Heat Advisory continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Very hot temperatures will continue this week. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for most of the forecast area until 7:00 P.M. this evening. Heat indices will be up around 105°. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool! Otherwise today will be very sunny.

A upper level ridge will be the dominate weather maker for the work week. As such, the forecast will be mainly dry with hot temperatures prevailing.

As we head into the weekend, some computer models forecast an upper level shortwave trough moving through the area. This will give our area the chance for some showers and thunderstorms and cause cooler temperatures. However, some computer models show the ridge remaining strong. This will cause a continuation of hot and dry weather. Confidence being low for the weekend introducing a slight chance (20%) for rain showers and thunderstorms is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect for most of the Big Country until 7:00 P.M. this evening. Heat indices will be up around 105°. Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Hot. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 8:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday