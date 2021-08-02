Monday, August 2, 2021: Below average temperatures today with decreasing rain chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The Big Country will see a chance of rain showers during the morning hours. It will be mostly cloudy. Cloud cover will decease this afternoon. It will become partly sunny and dry for most. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see a few more clouds. Those areas will also feature a chance of rain showers and non-severe storms through the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 80’s. That is around 10 degrees below average. There will be a slight breeze out of the north northeast.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light and variable wind. It will not be humid, which will make it a decent night to leave the windows open.

A warming trend will settle in Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the low 90’s along with lots of sun.

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures jump into the middle 90’s. Thursday will feature a slight chance of showers in our far southern counties.

The heat will return this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to near 100° along with a breezy south wind. It will be sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. 40% AM Rain Showers. 20% PM Rain showers and thunderstorms (Mainly for the Southern Big Country and Heartland) High Temperature: 89° Winds: NNE 5-10 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: Light and Variable

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday