Monday, August 24, 2020: Hot and sunny today… active in the tropics

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will jump up into the middle 90’s for most under sunny skies. There will be a light ESE wind. It may be quiet here, however the same cannot be said for the southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi coast line. Tropical storm Marco will effect those areas later today, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday as seasonable and dry weather returns.

Wednesday and Thursday will see an increase in cloud cover along with a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. The humidity will also increase as tropical moisture moves in from the gulf. The best chance for rain will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. This is all due to Tropical Storm Laura which is forecast to strengthen into a category 2 Hurricane before making landfall somewhere near western Louisiana and eastern Texas during the Wednesday-Thursday time frame.

High pressure moves in Friday as temperatures jump up to the triple digits. The weekend will be dry along with a continuation of the hundred degree high temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSW 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 8:12 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday