Monday, August 26, 2019: *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* *HEAT ADVISORY* Expect record high temps as the hottest weather of the year settles in

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect record high temperatures as the hottest weather of the year settles in for today as a very steep 850 hpa thermal ridge protrudes into the Big Country. High temperatures will be in the 105° to 110° range. Heat indices will be even higher. Remember to practice heat safety. Time outside should be avoided or, if necessary, extremely limited. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool! It will be sunny with a breezy south wind.

A cold front will work it’s way into the Big Country Tuesday afternoon. This will give us a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours with the possibility of a strong to severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Rain chances will shift south as the day turns to night. A 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms also exists on Wednesday for the southern half of the forecast area. Wednesday will see temperatures topping out in the low 90′ as clouds will increase as the cold front continues to drag south.

After the possibility of a few leftover showers Thursday morning the hot and dry weather will return. The upper level ridge axis will settle over the Arizona and New Mexico region. This will put us in a northerly flow aloft and keep high’s out of the triple digits. High’s on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 90’s. The high pressure will remain close enough to keep us dry.

Over the weekend another cold front may effect our weather. Confidence isn’t great due to it being 5 days out. So, at this point introducing a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms is appropriate with highs in the low to middle 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* *HEAT ADVISORY* Hot. Breezy. Sunny. High Temperature: 108° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm. Breezy. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* 40% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 8:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday