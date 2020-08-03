Monday, August 3, 2020: Seasonable temperatures along with rain/storm chances today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today look seasonable. Expect high’s in the middle to upper 90’s for most. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. There is a small chance for some isolated showers and storms this afternoon. The SE Big Country and Heartland have a better shot for activity. Severe weather is not expected. Precipitation chances end around sunset.

Tuesday will be essentially dry as temperatures return to the triple digits. There will be a few clouds.

The death ridge will expand east into our area by Wednesday night. This will allow triple digit heat and dry weather to settle in for the long haul. Expect this trend to continue through the upcoming weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday